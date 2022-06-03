8
I don't regret picking Germany over Ghana - Gerald Asamoah

Former Germany international, Gerald Asamoah

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Germany international, Gerald Asamoah has said that he has no regret picking the European powerhouses over Ghana.

Gerald Asamoah told Peace FM in an interview that he gave strong considerations to a number of issues before pledging allegiance to Germany.

He averred that playing for Germany propelled him to the height he attained in his career and that he has no regret making that decision.

“I have no regret. At that moment it was the best decision that I took. Maybe I would have taken a different decision today because Otto Addo is the coach but at the time it was one of the best decision.

"It has helped me a lot and I love Ghana. I follow Ghana and watch Ghana. I’m a Ghanaian but the decision to play for Germany is one of the best decisions I took.

Gerald Asamoah in a separate interview opened up some racial discriminations he experienced whiles playing for Germany.

“I suffered racial chants severally and many German fans did not understand why a Black person will be invited to the German National team, there were sometimes tears in my eyes,” he spoke to DW TV

“We played against Canada and I was on the bench, a Canadian passed by our bench and was like hey what are you doing? You playing for Germany? This is crazy, how can you play for Germany?

The former Schalke man played in the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, mainly was capped 43 times by Germany, scoring six goals.

