I don’t regret picking Ghana over England – Emmanuel Frimpong

Former Arsenal midfielder, Emmanuel Frimpong has disclosed that he is proud to have played for Ghana instead of England at the senior level.



Frimpong only donned the Black Stars jersey once on March 24, 2013 during a 2014 World Cup qualifying match against Sudan.



Despite not making a number of appearances for Ghana, Frimpong reckons that things could have been better if he had played for the Three Lions.

“I don’t follow the money too much. Obviously, playing for England, you get money and more exposure, I remember when I used to watch Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah So, I have always had a passion for playing for Ghana. I am proud I did that,” he told GTV Sports Plus.



He added, “I follow my passion. I don’t follow the money too much. Obviously, playing for England, you get more money and more exposure but for me, as I said, I have always had a dream.”



Frimpong played for England’s youth side, u-16 and u-17 teams and played some role at Arsenal under manager Arsene Wenger.



However, his playing career was hampered by series of injuries he suffered while playing for clubs in Europe.



In March 2019 Frimpong retired from football due to injury at the age of 27.