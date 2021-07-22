I don’t regret sacking Maxwell Konadu - Kotoko CEO

Former Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu

The Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah says he has no regret sacking Maxwell Konadu from the club.

The Porcupine Warriors sacked the former assistant coach of the Black Stars five games into the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League over an unimpressive performance.



Management of the club led by Nana Yaw Amponsah appointed Portuguese coach Mariano Bareto to steer affairs of the club.



The former Black Stars coach despite joining the club mid-way of the season guided the club to finish on the second spot in the domestic top-flight.

Speaking to Asempa FM, he said, “I don't regret sacking Maxwell Konadu.; at the time we were sacking him, his win percentage was not good but Barreto's win record is good and its around 70 and 80 percent and at the end of the season, we will access him and if he has not meet our target, we will take a decision”



Asante Kotoko will take on Berekum Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the MTN FA Cup on Sunday, a trophy they seek to win to qualify for Africa.