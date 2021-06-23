I don't regret snubbing Medeama to join Hearts of Oak - Salifu Ibrahim

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim believes that his decision to join the Phobians ahead of Medeama was the best decision for his career.

The skillful midfield kingpin has been a livewire for the Phobians since joining them from Techiman Eleven Wonders.



The 20-year-old has cemented his place is Samuel Boadu's starting XI.



According to him, the interest from Hearts of Oak came to him as a surprise but he does not regret snubbing Medeama to join the Phobians.



"I went to trials at Techiman City and luckily enough, I was picked to be part of the team," he recounted in an interview with GTV Sports Plus.



"We started the season and I received a call from Alhaji Akanbi and he told me Hearts of Oak want to sign and I quickly told him to talk to my manager and at the same time, Medeama were also interested but I felt Hearts of Oak will offer the best platform for me to excel.

"We had won five Man of The Match awards at Techiman City and I wanted to continue that form and for me, the decision to join Hearts of Oak was the best for me.



"The supporters have seen what I can do on the pitch and I must say I am grateful to them for their support," he added.



Salifu has far won eight Man of The Match awards after matchday 29 of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



