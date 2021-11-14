'I don’t remember the last time we lost a match in Ghana' - Andre Ayew warns South Africa

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Dede Ayew has told the South African national team that they should prepare for the match of their lives on Sunday insisting the Black Stars hardly lose their home games.

The Qatar-based midfielder urged the Black Stars supporters to come out in their numbers to support the team in their decisive 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifier in Cape Coast on Sunday.



Black Stars will take in Bafana Bafana, who arrived in Ghana on Friday, in the highly anticipated clash and need a victory at home to be able to secure the group's sole ticket to the playoffs.



The Black Stars captain has told the South African that they must prepare a very tough customer as the Black Stars hardly drop points at home.



“I don’t remember the last time we lost a match in Ghana. I will urge the fans to rally behind us tomorrow. We just need their support,” Andre Ayew said on Saturday night at the pre-match press conference.

Ghana's 1-1 draw at Ethiopia in the afternoon of Thursday as well as SA's win later against Zimbabwe led to Bafana (13 points +5 goal difference) with a three-point advantage of Group G over second-placed Black Stars (10 points, +3 difference).



If Ghana beat Bafana Bafana by a one-goal margin on Sunday, they'll rise to a +4 margin in the final score, and South Africa will drop to +4 (both at thirteen points).



The next criteria is the most goals that are scored within the group.



At present, the two teams, Bafana as well as Ghana have six goals apiece, which means they are both in the same position. Black Stars would improve by one with a win , and will advance.