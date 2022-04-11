I don’t support women boxing – Agbeko

Ghanaian boxer, Joseph Agbeko

Ghanaian boxer Joseph Agbeko has kicked against female boxing.

According to him, although he believes women can do what men can do, boxing should be reserved for men.



Speaking on the Class Morning Show on Class91.3FM on Monday, April 11, 2022, on whether or not he would groom any of his children to pick after him, Agbeko said he has daughters and would not encourage them to pick his profession.



Agbeko, nicknamed “King Kong,” told show host Kofi Oppong Asamoah that “I’ve two girls and I do not support female boxing, people can disagree with me, I believe everything men can do, women can do even better but when it comes to boxing, I feel men are born warriors”.

He explained that in times past “men have to go to the war front and fight and kill some animal and bring it home for their wives to prepare as food for them “so in his opinion “I don’t think its good for women to go out there and share blood, so I don’t support women boxing and I don’t think any of my kids will get into boxing.”



He, however, noted that if he had a male child and “he wants to become a boxer, maybe he’ll be the greatest because I’ll transfer every knowledge to him”.



Agbeko is a two-time former bantamweight world champion, having held the IBF title twice between 2007 and 2011. Additionally, he held the Commonwealth bantamweight title from 2004 to 2006; the IBO bantamweight title in 2013; and has challenged once for a super bantamweight world title in 2013.