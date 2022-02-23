I don’t think about my injuries anymore; I have moved on – Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana forward, Mohammed Kudus has indicated that he has put the episode of his worrying injury setbacks behind him.

The talented Black Stars attacker had a difficult spell last week where he had to battle several injuries that saw him missing games not only for Ajax but the national team.



Now back to full fitness, the player says he has moved on and is now only focused on getting minutes to help his team.



“I now have to put the past behind me. I try not to think about that anymore. Until the end of the season I hope to stay fit and seize every opportunity that presents itself", concludes Kudus told Ajax TV.

As a result of the injury setbacks, Mohammed Kudus has lost his place in the starting lineup of Ajax.



He however remains a key player for the Dutch giants.



