I don't want the Ghana flag on my coffin - Ex-Ghana captain Acquaye's warning before his death

Former Black Stars skipper Isaac Acquyae passed on in March 2022, but before he died, he warned his children about the use of the Ghana flag at his funeral.



Acquaye passed on after battling illness, heading into his grave with intense grief about how he was treated after retirement.



Acquaye, who felt underappreciated, told his children not to entertain any Black Stars representative at his funeral because all they would do is to lay a Ghana flag on his coffin.

"I've told my children that if I die, they shouldn't entertain any Black Stars (representatives) at my funeral. They will come and put the flag on your coffin, then what?" he said in an interview with Beyond The Pitch.



He insisted on not having the gesture at his funeral, saying, "Because they did not take care of us."



The former Great Olympics player served Ghana in the 1970s. He was a member of the squad that won the African Cup in 1978 in Accra.



He played at the heart of the defence and was nicknamed the 'Barrier' because he was difficult to get past.



Throughout his playing career, he played for Standfast FC, Great Olympics, and defunct Akosombo-based club, Dumas (GTP).

He took a career path in coaching after hanging his boots. He managed clubs like Sekondi Hasacaas, Bechem United, Accra Great Olympics and Union Sportive Ouagadougou (USO) in Burkina Faso.



