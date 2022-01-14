I don’t want to cry - Sammy Kuffour ‘begs’ Black Stars players to win Gabon match

Tony Baffoe charges Black Stars to victory

Ghanaian football legend, Samuel Osei Kuffour has urged the Black Stars to beat Gabon in their Group C encounter on Friday, January 14, 2022.



Ghana comes up against the Panthers in their Group C match at the AFCON 2021 with the Black Stars needing a victory to enhance their chances of qualifying out of the the next round.



Gabon won their first game at the tournament against Comoros on Monday, January 14, 2022. Ghana on the other hand lost their first game to Morocco by 1-0 in their opening fixture.



However, ahead of that Baryern Munich legend Samuel Osei Kuffour has charged the players to avoid complacency and win the game.

According to him he will cry if the Black Stars fail to beat Gabon.



“There no more speech any more, its time for action. The only thing I’m leaving you guys with is concentration, dedication and determination. Go in with your heart and win every duel that comes your way, I don’t want to cry please, I wish you all the best,” Osei Kuffour told the Black Stars.



