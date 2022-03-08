1
I don’t want to fight in Ghana again - Ayitey Powers

Powers 1 1024x681 Ayittey Powers 4m4 Ghanaian boxer, Ayitey Powers

Tue, 8 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ayitey Powers not retired

Ayitey Powers wants to fight Bastie Samir

Ayitey Powers eyes fight abroad

Ghanaian boxer, Ayitey Powers has expressed his desire to fight abroad instead of Ghana due to the low financial purse he receives.

According to the cruiserweight boxer, he has a few years ahead of him to retire but wants to fight abroad to earn more money before he hangs his gloves.

Speaking in a recent interview, the boxer disclosed that he squanders the little money he gets on his fans anytime he pens a deal to fight an opponent in Ghana.

“How much will I earn here if I fight? I will fight and when I fight people will rush me, by the time I realize people will think I have money and don’t want to give them,” Ayitey Powers stated.

Adding, “So, unless outside fight. I don’t want to fight in Ghana. If I get a fight outside Ghana I will go but in Ghana here, no.”

Asked if he has retired, the boxer said, “I have not retired, I am still in boxing though next two years I will quit, I’m still in it.”

Ayitey Powers’ last recorded fight was in 2017 when he knocked out Eric Kwardey in round 2 a the Achimota Park.

In his 22-years career as a boxer, the cruiserweight boxer has engaged in 48 fights with 22 wins, 25 defeats and a single draw.

Two of his biggest defeats were against Bukom Banku in 2014 and 2015.

WATCH TWI NEWS
