I don’t want to lose my titles – Joseph Akai Nettey

Joseph Akai Nettey, National Light Flyweight Champion

Royal Boxing Organization (RBO) and National Light Flyweight Champion, Joseph Akai Nettey says he can not lose his titles because he has been training hard and maintaining his form and discipline to remain a champion and move forward.

Speaking to Yours Truly at the Idrowhyt Events Centre after weighing to defend his Belts against Robert Nunoo, he declared a fifth-round victory or even earlier.



“I want to be an unbeaten champion in my division and I will do that by the Grace of God,” he expressed.



He urged his fans to come to the bout venue early not to miss the opportunity of seeing his show.



Akai Nettey who is unbeaten in four fights, winning all by knock out said his opponent will be another stepping stone to reach the top, and hoped to give boxing fans a good show.



Coached by Charles Quartey, he promised to deliver and appealed to companies to support professional boxers.



He thanked his manager, Alhaji Mohammed Samadu for his love and advice, and also Cabic Promotions for putting him on the Big Fight Night.

Osumanu Haruna, Ghana’s Heavyweight Champion who faces Nigerian, John Martin Cyril for the West African title also promised to win in round one.



According to Alhaji Samadu, they want to win the African title and then hit the world stage.



Nunoo has lost all his three fights against good boxers like Daniel Gosh and Mike Adjei Selvi, but he wants to use this bout to reveal himself.



The Cabic Promotions Big Fight Night will also feature Faisal Abubakar, Sherrif Quaye, Emmanuel Quaye and others.



The header is between Ghana’s Patrick Allotey versus Hamisi Maya from Tanzania.



All roads lead to the Idrowhyt Events Centre at Akukorfoto at Dansoman on Saturday, March 26.