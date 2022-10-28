6
Menu
Sports

I don’t want to play football anymore – Sulley Muntari

Former Black Stars Midfielder, Sulley Muntari.jpeg Former Ghana International, Sulley Ali Muntari

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana International Sulley Ali Muntari is not thinking about playing competitive football at the moment after leaving Hearts of Oak.

The former AC Milan and Inter Milan star featured for the Phobians last season on a short-term deal.

Muntari won two trophies with the Phobians, the President's Cup, and the MTN FA Cup in the 2021/22 season.

The former Black Stars midfielder left the club after his contract expired at the end of the season.

In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, Muntari stated emphatically that he does not want to play football anymore.

“[To play] outside (Europe), no more, I don’t want to play football anymore. I only wanted to help the local league gain ground because the local league gave us a lot when we were playing. So I wanted to give back to the local league”

“It’s not that I’m retired or not retired but I just don’t want to play [football], I’m tired but then with friends I train with them. If I decide to play, it will be the local league but it’s not my priority,”

Muntari capped 84 times for the Black Stars, scoring 20 goals between 2002 to 2014.

Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial, Sports Debate and Sports Check below





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Related Articles: