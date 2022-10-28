I don’t want to play football anymore – Sulley Muntari

Former Ghana International, Sulley Ali Muntari

Former Ghana International Sulley Ali Muntari is not thinking about playing competitive football at the moment after leaving Hearts of Oak.

The former AC Milan and Inter Milan star featured for the Phobians last season on a short-term deal.



Muntari won two trophies with the Phobians, the President's Cup, and the MTN FA Cup in the 2021/22 season.



The former Black Stars midfielder left the club after his contract expired at the end of the season.



In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, Muntari stated emphatically that he does not want to play football anymore.



“[To play] outside (Europe), no more, I don’t want to play football anymore. I only wanted to help the local league gain ground because the local league gave us a lot when we were playing. So I wanted to give back to the local league”



“It’s not that I’m retired or not retired but I just don’t want to play [football], I’m tired but then with friends I train with them. If I decide to play, it will be the local league but it’s not my priority,”

Muntari capped 84 times for the Black Stars, scoring 20 goals between 2002 to 2014.



