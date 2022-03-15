I don’t want your money - Samuel Takyi’s former trainer complains of neglect

Ghana's Olympic medalist, Samuel Takyi

Samuel Takyi turns professional

Takyi wins bronze at Olympic Games



Takyi becomes Ghana’s 4th Olympic medalist



The former coach of Samuel Takyi has accused the boxer of abandoning him after he nurtured him to become an Olympic bronze medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.



Suleimanu Korley, who trained the young boxer at the Discipline Boxing Gym in Accra, disclosed that he gave Takyi an opportunity when things were difficult and sheltered him when his parents never cared about his place of abode.



He says he has no interest in the 21-year-old’s wealth but only wants Takyi to respect him after several years of investment.

“I don’t want anything of monetary or material value from Takyi. I just want him to accord me respect and remember that I fed and clothed him for close to a decade when his parents didn’t know where he was,” Coach Korley told Graphic Sports.



Suleimanu Korley affirmed his support for the boxer and disclosed that Takyi could become a boxing champion in the future.



“Takyi cut his teeth in boxing through me. I trained him at the Discipline Boxing Gym and offered him all the support he needed to become a great amateur boxer. Under my tutelage, he has learnt all the rudiments of the sport, and he has what it takes to become a world champion,” he stated.



Samuel Takyi recently turned professional after signing a deal with Bazooka Promotions, a firm owned by boxing legend Ike Quartey.



The Olympic bronze medalist will make his pro-debut against Kamalrudeen Boyefio on April 15.