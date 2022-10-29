I dream of playing for Chelsea one day – Patrick Kpozo

Patrick Kpozo

Ghanaian international, Patrick Kpozo has opened up on the club he dreams of playing for.

According to the FC Sheriff Tiraspol defender, he has always loved English Premier League side Chelsea FC.



Speaking to Original FM in an interview on the Super Sports Show, Patrick Kpozo said he dreams of playing for the London-based club.



“My dream team I want to play is Chelsea FC. I love Chelsea FC it's my dream team,” the 25-year-old defender said.

Since arriving in Moldova earlier this year, Patrick Kpozo has played a key role for FC Sheriff Tiraspol.



He was in action for the club on Thursday night when the team locked horns with Manchester United in the Europa League.



He put up a good display in defense but his team suffered a 3-0 defeat at the end of the 90 minutes.