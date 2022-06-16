I drew a plan for Ashgold to become financially independent – Andy Sam

Former Ashgold CEO, Capt. Andy Sam

Andy Sam sad about Ashgold demotion

Ashgold fined by GFA for match manipulation



Andy Sam details plan for Ashgold



Former Ashantigold Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Capt. Andy Sam, disclosed that he drew a plan for the club to become financially independent instead of relying on the mines.



According to Andy Sam who was the CEO for the miners under Sam Jonah’s administration for three years between 2003-2005 he instituted a number of plans to generate income for the Miners.



Speaking in a recent interview on Happy FM, the former Ashgold CEO said it is unfortunate his legacy was not relished.

“One of the biggest challenges in sports is financing. I brought a proposal that lets develop Ashantigold and also establish a fund. I wrote to the Ashantigold Board that we should buy a property in Accra and rent it out in order to generate some money for the club.



“We also had a plan around Ashantigold park that we create a business park which will have banks and entertainment centres which people will patronize. If all these things were done, the club would have gotten some money and not depend on the mines.



“I wanted the academy to be a paying school so it also generated money for the club. All these things would have generated money to pay players well and renovate the facilities. We didn’t get the money because it was used to settle some debts."



Reacting to the demotion of the Obuasi-based club, Andy Sam said, “It’s sad that they find themselves in this situation looking at the job we did at the club. We made sure we put things in place. Looking at Ashgold and the club facilities they have and going to the lower division is very disappointing”.