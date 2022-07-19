I enjoyed it - Kotoko legend Papa Arko opens up on smoking habit

Asante Kotoko legend, Ernest Papa Arko

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Ernest Papa Arko has said he enjoyed smoking after matches during his heydays.



According to the former Black Stars player, he adopted the habit of smoking during his playing days but was able to stop after some time.



Speaking with the Ernest Brew Smith Show on YouTube he said he only smoked after matches and not before matches.

"I was into it for a while before I stopped. At that time it was the norm and everyone was into it. But along the line, we all stopped," he said.



When asked whether he ever smoked to enhance his performance on the pitch, he said: "No, never. Although we didn't get tested before matches, we never thought of it that we need some kind of doping to play football. I, for instance, used to smoke but I prefer doing it after a match. Because after matches that is where I get to see the mistakes I did and try to correct them but it wasn't like it motivated me to play.



He explained that he enjoyed football back in the days because of intense training and not relying on substances.



"During our days we did not do that at all. In our days it was all about training. Morning and evening, so when you are fit you enjoy football."



Papa Arko led Asante Kotoko to win the second African Cup of Champions Clubs(CAF Champions League) in 1983.

For the Black Stars, he played in the 1980 and 1984 Africa Cup of Nations.



In '80, Ghana failed to defend their title after finishing third in Group B with 3 points. The Black Stars exited the group stage again in '84, finishing third but this time with 2 points.



