0
Menu
Sports

I enjoyed my first time in the camp of the Black Stars – Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey Tariq Lamptey

Sat, 8 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

New Ghana addition, Tariq Lamptey has opened up on his maiden Black Stars call-up, leading to his debut for the West African national team.

Speaking to The Argus, Tariq Lamptey has disclosed that he enjoyed his time in the camp of the Black Stars.

“I enjoyed my first camp there. It was a good group and everyone was really welcoming.

“I knew a few of the boys before but everyone I didn’t, I got to know well and it’s a really good group,” the Brighton and Hove Albion defender shared.

Opening up on the initiation tradition where new players have to dance, Tariq Lamptey said it was a lot of fun doing it.

“The dancing was a nice bit of fun…Just give the boys something to be happy and laugh about.

“It was just the tradition we have to do and we took it our stride…I’m glad we put a few smiles on people’s faces,” Tariq Lamptey added.

The versatile player is one of the players tipped to make Ghana’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup next month.







 
Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Posterity will judge Akufo-Addo meanly if we do not win galamsey fight - Gabby
Conflicting reports on whether or not police have arrested viral baby flogger
Mahama should be the last person running down the judiciary – Kwabena Agyepong
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister