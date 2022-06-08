I faced problems bearing the same name as my uncle - Hans Nunoo Sarpei

Ghanaian midfielder, Hans Nunoo Sarpei

Hans Nunoo Sarpei who plays for Ingolstadt in the German Bundesliga II was named after the former Ghana international.



Speaking in an interview, the 23-year-old recalled some moments he encountered for bearing the same name as his uncle.



“I had a problem bearing the name Hans Sarpei," he told Accra-based Happy FM.



"It gave me a lot of problems and I even wanted to change my name which I even complained to my mother at a point. One time at school, my teacher thought I was joking when I mentioned my name. She claimed it was my nickname and insisted. I mentioned my real name until one of my teachers intervened that it's true am Hans Nunoo Sarpei.

“Even at Liberty Professionals, some of the coaches thought my uncle Hans Adu Sarpei paid money for me to join the team. I was not paid a salary at Liberty Professionals because they thought my uncle always gave me money.



Hans Nunoo Sarpei revealed that he hasn't heard from his uncle in years.



"I don’t hear from my uncle but we don’t have any problem."