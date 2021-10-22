I facilitated GFA's deal with KGL - Sports Minister reveals

Mustapha Ussif, Kurt Okraku and Motsepe

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has re-affirmed government's resolve to develop all sporting disciplines across the country.

Speaking during a breakfast meeting with the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ussif said this resolve has led to efforts to source funding for such sports.



The minister who for the first time disclosed his role in securing the $1million sponsorship for juvenile football said, "our commitment led me to introduce the GFA to KGL Foundation for their support.”



Hon. Ussif cited the numerous sporting infrastructure facilities being constructed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government as concrete evidence of this desire to develop sports.



"Before this government took over, we only had 2 Astro-turfs in the entire country, but today we can boast of over 70 Astro-turfs and sporting infrastructure across the country," he proudly announced.



The President of CAF, Patrice Motsepe thanked the President and the Minister for their contributions to the development of football in Ghana and Africa at large.

He urged them to focus on inter-school competitions and called on the private sector to invest in schools football to enable the country to nurture and develop football.



Football, he indicated needs financial resources to promote development and unity in Africa.



The President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr. Kurt Okraku recounted the progress of football under his leadership and assured the gathering of his intentions to do more.



The CAF President is currently in the country to partake in the YouthConnekt Africa Summit being held at the Accra International Conference Centre.