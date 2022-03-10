I feel at home - Sulley Muntari on playing for Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Ghanaian football star Sulley Ali Muntari is presently enjoying life in the domestic league playing for giants Hearts of Oak.

The former Inter and AC Milan midfielder has expressed his excitement over donning the shirt of his favourite club on the local scene.



The UEFA Champions League and English FA Cup winner says he feels at home after netting his very first goal for the Phobians on Wednesday.



Hearts cruised to a 2-1 victory over WAFA SC at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Ghana League matchday 19 fixture as the legendary midfielder scored the match winner from a spot kick.

"I’m very happy to be here, playing for Hearts of Oak SC and its all joy because I’m home." Muntari said.



The 37-year-old has made six appearances for Hearts in all competitions since he joined, making his debut on February 6, 2022.