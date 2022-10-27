I feel at home at Hannover, says Ghanaian defender Derrick Köhn

Köhn in number 18 shirt celebrates a goal

Germany-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Derrick Köhn has disclosed that he is enjoying his time at Hannover 96.

The talented defender signed for the German Bundesliga club from Dutch side Willem II Tilburg in the summer transfer window.



Since his arrival, Derrick Köhn has managed to fight his way to seal a starting place in the Hannover 96 team.



As a result of his impressive displays, he has played in every single match of his new club since the 2022/23 German Bundesliga 2 campaign commenced.



Last weekend, he was in action for Hannover 96 when the team drew goalless with Karlsruher SC on Sunday.

Speaking after the match, the defender said he was happy with the point and stressed that "we'll just try to get the three again" in the next match.



Opening up on his first four months at Hannover 96, Derrick Köhn said "I feel very, very comfortable in Hanover.”



He has gradually become a key player for Hannover 96 and is expected to help the team excel throughout the ongoing season.