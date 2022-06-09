I feel blessed to have scored the goal that sent us to the World Cup - Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey

Arsenal and Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey says that he feels blessed to have scored the goal that sent the country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana played a two-legged playoff game against fierce rivals Nigeria which the Black Stars qualified via the away goal rule.



The first leg ended 0-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi before playing out a 1-1 draw at the Godsway Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.



Thomas Partey sent a fierce shot on goal from about 25 yards in the early stages of the game as the shot went through Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.



William Troost Ekong levelled from the spot in the second half but Ghana held firm to qualify via the away goal rule for a fourth World Cup appearance.

Speaking to Joy Sports the Arsenal midfielder avers that it is the most important goal of his career.



“I’ll say it’s the most important goal in my career at the moment. It’s a goal that took us to the World Cup so I feel happy, the whole team feels happy and the country is happy, so it’s a joy to be the one to score that goal. I feel blessed and I feel happy.”



The midfielder who ended the season injured in a match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park was left out of Ghana's 2023 AFCON qualifiers and the Kirin Cup in Japan.