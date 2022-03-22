I feel more Belgian than Ghanaian - Denis Odoi

Belgian born-Ghanaian, Dennis Odoi

Belgian born-Ghanaian, Dennis Odoi, has said he feels more Belgian than Ghanaian despite accepting to play for the West African Country.



The former Fulham man was born in Belgium to a Belgian mother and a Ghanaian father.



Odoi, 33, is set for his Ghana debut after he was included in the Black Stars squad for the crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff games against Nigeria.



Speaking with Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, he revealed that documentation problems delayed his nationality switch to play for Ghana.

“I had already put away hope, but suddenly I got a phone call that the papers were in order,” Odoi said.



“We've been working on this for years. The contact came when I was playing at Fulham. But the papers never got around, so I had already left that ambition behind me. But look: soon I will be international for the first time,” he added.



When asked whether he feels Ghanaian, he admitted that he feels more Belgian but he is proud to play for Ghana because of his father.



“I was a bit surprised. These are two vital matches that we are going to play. I might even go to the World Cup. Do I feel like a real Ghanaian? We are not going to be stupid: I am of course more Belgian. But my father is from Ghana, so that's part of me anyway. That is why I am proud to play for the national team.”



“I've heard that everything is very well organized. National teams in the African continent are often chaotic, but apparently, that is not the case with Ghana."



Ghana will host the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 25 while the return leg will come off at the Abiola Stadium in Abuja on March 29.