I feel motivated anytime I recall I have Jorge Mendes as my agent - Eric Ayiah

Former Ghana U-17 captain, Eric Ayiah

Former Ghana U-17 captain Eric Ayiah says he always feel motivated anytime he recalls having super-agent Jorge Mendes as his agent.

Eyiah, a member of the Ghana U-17 squad that played in the 2017 World Cup in India had the opportunity to work with the Portuguese football agent after a stellar performance.



The enterprising forward joined French giants AS Monaco after talks between Jorge Mendes and the French outfit’s president.



According to the player, it is not easy working with Jorge Mendes who also handles the affairs of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

He added he is motivated to push to work anytime he recalls of being under the astute football agent.



“Personally, I feel motivated and pushed to work had anytime I recall that I have someone like him as my agent. You can’t be a lazy person and expect the best from him; It’s impossible.”



Ayiah is yet to break into the senior team of AS Monaco since joining the club.