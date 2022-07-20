I feel sad when I see where Paul Pogba has reached - Ebenezer Assifuah

French international, Paul Pogba

Ghana international, Ebenezer Assifuah has disclosed that he had hoped to reach the top level in his football career.

According to him, he feels sad any time he thinks about how far France midfielder Paul Pogba has gone in football after he played with him at the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup.



“I feel so sad when I see the likes of Pogba, Umtiti, and the rest. Because we all played on one stage during the FIFA U20 tournament in Turkey."



“The difference between them and us is that their country saw what they can do and groomed them."



“Now they are all World cup winners and still playing. But for Us the moment we couldn't win the tournament that was it,” Ebenezer Assifuah Lamented in an interview with Original TV.

Ebenezer Assifuah won the Bronze medal with the Black Satellites in the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup.



