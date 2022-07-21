I feel sad when I see where Pogba, other players from 2013 U20 WC reached but I didn’t - Ebenezer Assifuah

Ebenezer Assifuah

Ghana international, Ebenezer Assifuah has disclosed that he hoped to reach the top most level in football with his career.

According to him, he feels sad anything he thinks about how far France midfielder Paul Pogba has gone in football after he played with him at the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup.



“I feel so sad when I see the likes of Pogba, Umtiti, and the rest. Because we all played on one stage during the FIFA U20 tournament in Turkey.



“The difference between them and Us is that their country saw what they can do and groomed them.

“Now they are all World cup winners and still playing. But for Us the moment we couldn't win the tournament that was it,” Ebenezer Assifuah Lamented in an interview with Original TV.



Meanwhile, he insists that if he had been given a lot of opportunities to play for senior national team, he would have scored a lot of goals for the Black Stars.