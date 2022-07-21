0
Menu
Sports

I feel sad when I see where Pogba, other players from 2013 U20 WC reached but I didn’t - Ebenezer Assifuah

Ghana International Ebenezer Assifuah Ebenezer Assifuah

Thu, 21 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Ebenezer Assifuah has disclosed that he hoped  to reach the top most level in football with his career.

According to him, he feels sad anything he thinks about how far France midfielder Paul Pogba has gone in football after he played with him at the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup.

“I feel so sad when I see the likes of Pogba, Umtiti, and the rest. Because we all played on one stage during the FIFA U20 tournament in Turkey.

“The difference between them and Us is that their country saw what they can do and groomed them.

“Now they are all World cup winners and still playing. But for Us the moment we couldn't win the tournament that was it,” Ebenezer Assifuah Lamented in an interview with Original TV.

Meanwhile, he insists that if he had been given a lot of opportunities to play for senior national team, he would have scored a lot of goals for the Black Stars.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Nat'l Cathedral: Developer threatens to sue govt
Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh resigns - Reports
I stabbed J. B. Danquah with a jack knife – Sexy Dondon confesses
Watch how military brutalized suspected ‘galamseyers’
Atta Mills tomb: Koku Anyidoho replies Samuel Atta Mills
Atta Mills tomb: Samuel Atta Mills slams Koku Anyidoho
Rev. Owusu Bempah laments hardship
Ghanaian politicians save almost $3.4 billion in Swiss banks - Captain Smart
SC grants ‘commercial sex worker’ big win in breach of promise to marry case
Ex-MP slams15 regional chairs who declared support for John Boadu