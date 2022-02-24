I feel sad when watching Ghana Premier Leauge matches on TV – GFA PRO

GFA communications director, Henry Asante Twum

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Henry Asante Twum has said that he feels sorry when watching the Ghana Premier League (GPL) on television.



Henry Asante Twum explained that poor nature of pitches used by GPL clubs fill him with so much angst.



He admitted that the situation makes marketing the league challenging.

"I feel sorry sometimes seeing some of our league matches on TV because the pitches are very poor, and the optics don't look good on TV."



"Maybe we need to find a way to keep our pitches in healthy condition because it affects our product in terms of marketing," he added.



2021, CAF fined Hearts of Oak $5,000 for using a substandard venue for CAF Champions League playoff against CI Kamsar.



Currently, there are no FIFA standard pitch in Ghana. CAF has given the GFA a conditional approval of the Cape Coast stadium to host Nigeria for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs in March 2022.