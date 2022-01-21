I feel so disappointed – John Paintsil over Black Stars AFCON 2021 exit

Former Black Stars right-back John Paintsil

Coach Milovan Rajevac refuses to resign as Ghana coach

John Paintsil want current Black Stars players maintained



Black Stars knocked out of AFCON 2021 at Group stage



Former Black Stars right-back John Paintsil has expressed disappointment over the Black Stars’ abysmal performance at the 2021 AFCON that saw them exit the tournament at the group phase.



According to the former Fulham defender, it hurts to see his successors lower the standards they set for the team after the 2006 AFCON in Egypt.



This is the first time Ghana has gone out in the group stages since 2006 in Egypt. Ghana until the 2019 AFCON made the semis of all editions from 2008.

He said, “I can't say it is embarrassing to finish last because we lost to Comoros. These days football's dynamic has changed and every football nation needs to be respected. This Comoros team came and proved themselves on the world stage.”



He explained that it is humiliating to have a four-time champion exit the tournament in the first round. According to him the Black Stars should have at least gone past the group stage level.



“We are not embarrassed because of our opponents, we are embarrassed because Ghana is a big football nation, not just in Africa but across the world. Put simply, we should not have exited at the group stage,” the former Fulham full-back stated.



Ghana lost to Morocco before going ahead to draw with Gabon and recording another defeat to Comoros in their final group game.



The Black Stars picked up one point from the group as they placed 4th in Group C.