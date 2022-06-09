0
I feel very disappointed being snubbed by Black Stars - Enoch Adu Kofi

Enoch Adu Kofi 82 780x470 1 610x400 Ghanaian midfielder, Enoch Adu Kofi

Thu, 9 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Enoch Adu Kofi has expressed disappointment in being snubbed by the Ghana national team despite his immense output for Mjällby AIF in the Swedish league.

The 31-year-old has made only one appearance for the Black Stars despite being heavily involved in Ghana’s under-17 team at the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup held in Korea Republic.

Despite winning six trophies with three clubs, Enoch Adu has been overlooked when it comes to the Black Stars.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, Adu said “I feel very disappointed because winning the league over there. Doing what you can do and playing every game, sometimes you would feel disappointed.”

“My wish is to help the nation and I am always willing but as a player, you would feel like you are being rejected. The most important thing is that you keep doing well over there,” he added.

The former Liberty Professionals player made his international debut for Ghana’s senior national team in a friendly game against South Africa on 11 October 2016.

The midfielder is looking forward to being part of Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup.

