I feel very loved in Ghana – New Black Stars forward Inaki Williams admits

Sun, 14 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Spain-based forward, Inaki Williams has disclosed that he feels very love in Ghana, the country of his parents.

After years of turning down Ghana, the Athletic Bilbao attacker has finally completed a nationality switch from Spain to become eligible to play for the Black Stars.

Speaking to the Spanish Press in an interview ahead of the new La Liga season, Inaki Williams has disclosed that he is excited about the chance to play for Ghana.

According to him, he feels very loved by his country and wants to give his all to the national team.

"Good players travel with their national team. I am 28 years old and this opportunity was not going to be given to me anymore.

"I'm going to enjoy the moment, enjoy my roots and give back to Ghana for the opportunity it has given me,” Inaki Williams said as quoted by marca.

The highly-rated forward added, "We appreciated that the next African Cups were played in the summer.

"I will represent the country of my parents, where I feel very loved.”

It is likely Inaki Williams will mark his debut for the Ghana national team next month when the Black Stars play international friendly matches as part of preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

