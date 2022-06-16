0
Menu
Sports

I felt sad whenever we beat Hearts of Oak - Ex-Kotoko striker reveals

Dauda Mohammed 56789 Former Asante Kotoko striker, Dauda Mohammed

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dauda Mohammed joins Anderlecht

Dauda Mohammed loaned to Cartagena

Dauda Mohammed joins Vitesse on loan

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Dauda Mohammed, has said he felt sad whenever Kotoko beat Hearts of Oak.

Dauda revealed that he has been a Phobian since childhood and still holds the club at heart.

In an interview with Original TV, Dauda said although he supports Hearts of Oak, he always puts professionalism first when he faced the Phobians.

“I have been a supporter of Hearts of Oak since my childhood. It was due to the people I lived with in Suhum and they all know that I am Hearts of Oak fan but football is a professional job. It doesn’t matter where you support. It is a professional job. You have to do the job they have assigned you to do. Scoring against the team you support is part of the job. They pay me for that but at the end of the day, I feel sad whenever we beat Hearts but all is part of the job,” he said.

Dauda Mohammed spent one season at Asante Kotoko, playing 20 matches, and scoring 8 goals before joining Anderlecht in Belgium.

He faced Hearts of Oak twice but failed to score in both games with Kotoko winning both matches.

Since joining Anderlecht in 2017, he has been on loan out to three clubs, including Vitesse, Esbjerg fB and Cartagena.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband
Come clean, be transparent' – Christian Council to Akufo-Addo
Nat'l Cathedral: 3 pastors to resign - Captain Smart alleges
Afia Schwar deletes controversial video after Nogokpo struck
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t
NPP MP ‘scolds’ Akufo-Addo, et al
Adwoa Safo's son graduates from a US school
Nana Agradaa shows a video of Joyce Blessing drunk
Asogli State Council declares Adom-Otchere an enemy o-Addo gov’t
‘Go to Metro TV’ – Council of State to applicant asking for info on Togbe Afede
Related Articles: