I felt sad whenever we beat Hearts of Oak - Ex-Kotoko striker reveals

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Dauda Mohammed, has said he felt sad whenever Kotoko beat Hearts of Oak.



Dauda revealed that he has been a Phobian since childhood and still holds the club at heart.



In an interview with Original TV, Dauda said although he supports Hearts of Oak, he always puts professionalism first when he faced the Phobians.

“I have been a supporter of Hearts of Oak since my childhood. It was due to the people I lived with in Suhum and they all know that I am Hearts of Oak fan but football is a professional job. It doesn’t matter where you support. It is a professional job. You have to do the job they have assigned you to do. Scoring against the team you support is part of the job. They pay me for that but at the end of the day, I feel sad whenever we beat Hearts but all is part of the job,” he said.



Dauda Mohammed spent one season at Asante Kotoko, playing 20 matches, and scoring 8 goals before joining Anderlecht in Belgium.



He faced Hearts of Oak twice but failed to score in both games with Kotoko winning both matches.



Since joining Anderlecht in 2017, he has been on loan out to three clubs, including Vitesse, Esbjerg fB and Cartagena.