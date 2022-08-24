I get motivated when I have sex before a match – Alex Asamoah

Former Kotoko player, Alex Asamoah

Former Asante Kotoko poster boy, Alex Asamoah has shared his thoughts on players having sex before a football match.

According to the veteran striker, he personally is a fan of engaging in sexual intercourse before a game.



Speaking to Hot TV in an interview, Alex Asamoah disclosed that having sex before a match gives him a lot of motivation.



“Having sex before games is normal to me. It even motivates me to play well. But that issue depends on the individual since we differ from each other. You choose what works for you,” the striker noted.



Meanwhile, Alex Asamoah in the interview asserted that to be a rich footballer in Ghana isn't easy, and it can only take the grace of God to achieve more in terms of finances.

Over the years, there have been concerns about the meager salaries paid to players who ply their trade in Ghana.



As a result, most players who turn out to perform well join other clubs on the continent or move to Europe for greener pastures.



