I go for ability not big names - Samuel Boadu on player recruitments

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, has said that he goes for skills over name of pedigree when recruiting players into his team.



The 35-year-old coach will be participating in the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League competition after leading Accra Hearts of Oak to their 21st Ghana Premier League trophy.



Samuel Boadu’s league triumphant ends the Phobian’s long wait for a league trophy after the 2009 season and the team is expected to augment their squad ahead of their participation in the continental club competitions.

“Sometimes, we are made to believe that famous players are usually good; no, me I don’t think about that.”



“What the player can do on the field at that moment, that is necessary for me.”



“So I think I have a good team, they are very young, they listen to instructions, they understand my philosophy, so I think we are okay,” Samuel Boadu told Kumasi-based Light FM.



Black Stars midfielder, Gladson Awako, is among the experience payers who have been linked with a move to Accra Hearts of Oak.



