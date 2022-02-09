I got more money playing in Nigeria for 3 years than 16 years in Ghana – Bobie Ansah

Former Hearts of Oak player, Bobie Ansah

Former Accra Hearts of Oak footballer, Bobie Ansah has revealed that he made more money playing in the Nigeria Professional Football League than the 16-years he spent in the Ghana Premier League.



Despite several interests from Ghanaian clubs calling on him return to the Ghana premier league, the former King Faisal player said he has lost interest in the domestic league and has called time on his career.



The former Kotoko defender revealed this in an interview with Kessben FM where he disclosed that player exodus would decrease if more money is invested in the Ghana Premier League.

“When I went to Nigeria, the least amount for local players was GHC4,000 that is why a number of players are moving there,” the ex-player said.



He added, “I played in the Ghana league for 16-years but the money I earned in Nigeria in 3-years is more than the money I got in the Ghana league.”



According to him, “money is key so if they invest money in the league players will stay.”



Ghana is one of the highest exporters of players in European football after Nigeria.