I had no boots when African Talent Football Academy approached me - Mohammed Salisu

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu has revealed that he had no football boots when African Talent Football Academy called him for trials.

Salisu joined the Nsawam branch of the academy side in March 2017 after playing with West Africa Football Academy between 2013 and 2015 before moving to Spain.



The 21-year-old speaking for the first time recounted that things didn’t start smoothly as expected and he had no football boots when he received a call from African Talent Football Academy.



“They called me and asked me to come for trials the next day. I didn’t have a boot at that moment,” the former Real Valladolid centre back told Southampton’s media team in an interview.



“I spoke to the manager and he told me he was going to get me a boot, so I had to travel there without a boot. I had to wait for someone to be changed before I could get a boot to wear for my turn.”



He also recalled that it was through his manager at the academy club that he had the opportunity to travel to Europe.

“I was called by the coach after my first day and told me he could help me get to Europe if only I show my seriousness.”



“He was serious about me so I thought it was my chance to be in Europe. There are many good players in Ghana but you don’t get so many opportunities to travel to Europe to play,” he added.



Salisu has so far made a total of 11 appearances for Southampton in all competitions this season.



He is yet to make his debut for the senior national team, the Black Stars.