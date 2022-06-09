0
I had problems growing up because of my Uncle’s name - Hans Nunoo Sarpei

83F86BEA 7702 47E1 B8E6 46734644B880.jpeg?fit=1284%2C778&ssl=1 Hans Nunoo Sarpei and Hans Adu Sarpei

Thu, 9 Jun 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei, says bearing the name of Ghana football legend Hans Adu Sarpei came with a lot of problems growing up.

Hans Nunoo Sarpei who plays for Ingolstadt in the German Bundesliga II was named after the former Black Stars defender Hans Adu Sarpei.

Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports with Ohene BampoeBrenya, the 23-year-old shared some hilarious moments and encounters just because he had the name Sarpei.

“I had a problem bearing the name Hans Nunoo Sarpei. It gave me a lot of problems and I even wanted to change my name which I even complained to my mother at a point. One time at school, my teacher thought I was joking when I mentioned my name. She claimed it was my nickname and insisted I mentioned my real name until one of my teachers intervened.”

“Even at Liberty Professionals, some of the coaches thought my uncle Hans Adu Sarpei paid money for me to join the team. I don’t hear from my uncle but we don’t have any problem.

Nunoo Sarpei has carried out some philanthropic work through his Foundation.

The defensive midfielder has constructed a mechanized borehole for the community of Senya Bereku.

The Nunoo Sarpei Foundation will organize a school competition and also make some donations as part of his contributions to society.

