0
Menu
Sports

I had the chance to choose between Ajax and AZ Alkmaar - Ernest Poku

AZ Alkmaar Ernest Poku Ernest Poku plays for AZ Alkmaar

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker, Ernest Poku, says he had the chance to choose between his current side AZ Alkmaar and Dutch giants Ajax when they came calling.

Ernest Poku is the latest sensation to emerge from the AZ Alkmaar conveyor belts of talents and says that he never thought of playing football professionally and he was just having fun with his friends.

It didn't take long for Ernest to get on the radar of the Dutch professional clubs. With his speed, passing movement and coolness he managed to convince the scouts of both Ajax and AZ.

"I only played at FC Amsterdam for a year. Here too I just did my thing. I didn't do much different from my time at SV Robinhood. Of course the level was slightly higher, but I didn't notice that much. When I heard that Ajax and AZ were interested, I thought: 'finally', haha."

The 18-year-old striker played 22 games for Jong AZ this season, four games in the Eredivisie and came in twice during European matches.

Those performances earned him a place in the selection of the Netherlands U19. In the run-up to the international qualifying matches, we spoke to him about his lightning-fast development at AZ. "I could choose between AZ and Ajax."

Ernest Poku, born and raised in Amsterdam, started playing football with his friends at SV Robinhood. Until he was fourteen he played matches at a low amateur level.

He was born in Amsterdam to Ghanaian immigrant parents and has been playing for the Dutch U-19 side.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The Ghanaian girl who presented a bouquet to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Malawi bans South African dancer who performs 'without pants'
I converted to Islam because of my girlfriend - Thomas Partey
'She wants me dead and gone' - Delay breaks down in tears
Social media users lambast GH¢25 million Cathedral funding amid impact of June 3 floods
How the fast-rising Alpha Hour's tens of thousands army marched on an evangelical atheist
Prof Ahwoi recounts interviewing JJ in OB van at Burma Camp after June 4 coup
This is war, what 'childish behaviour' is this? - Pratt Blasts #FixtheCountry activists
Afia Schwar is a canker because we gave ‘too much room for buffoonery’ – Pundit
NDC Activist Dela Coffie wanted by OSP
Related Articles: