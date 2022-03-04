5
I had the same quality as Messi and Ronaldo but missed opportunities to be at their level – Balotelli

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Italian striker, Mario Balotelli has stressed that in terms of quality, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have nothing against him.

The controversial forward in an interview with The Athletic said that if not for some missed opportunities, he could have also won a number of Ballons d'Or to rock shoulders to the two world football greats.

"But I'm 100 per cent sure that my quality is on the same level as these people [Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi], but I...I missed a few chances, you know? It happens,” the strike who is of Ghanaian descent said.

Mario Balotelli continued, "And today I can't say I'm as good as Ronaldo, because Ronaldo has won how many Ballons d'Or (Ballons d'Or)? Five?

"You can't compare yourself to Messi and Ronaldo, no one can. But if we're just talking about quality, quality football, I have nothing to envy, to be honest."

In his long career marred by controversy, the striker enjoyed success, particularly at Manchester City. He went on to play for AC Milan, Liverpool, and some other European top sides.

 

