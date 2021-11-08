'I had to run away, the punishment was too much' - Laryea Kingston recounts his time in Libya

Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston

• Laryea Kingston says he had to quit his career in Libya because of unpaid salaries

• He said Al-Ittihad didn’t pay him for six months despite playing football for them



• The former Black Stars midfielder joined Accra Hearts of Oak after returning from Libya



Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston, has lifted the lid on his unsuccessful club career in the Libyan Premier League during the early days of his career.



Laryea Kingston joined Al-Ittihad Tripoli of Libya in 2000 from Accra Great Olympics and signed a three-year contract.



But the midfielder returned to Ghana in less than a year to sign for Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak before moving to join Saudi Arabian club Ettifaq FC in 2003.



However, Laryea, in an interview with Joy FM revealed that he left Al-Ittihad Tripoli because the club refused to pay him his accumulated salary and other bonuses despite playing for them for close to six months, after signing a three-year contract.

“Before Hearts of Oak came in, Olympics transferred me to Libya, but the contract wasn’t successful. I had to run away from the contract because the punishment was too much. 'Akwantuo' is not easy.



“I signed a contract with Al-Ittihad Club in Libya. I signed three years. My salary and everything for six months I did not receive anything and I was playing for them," he narrated.







