'I have a two-year contract left and I will respect it' - Prosper Narteh addresses Asante Kotoko future

Prosper Narteh Ogum.jfif Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Prosper Narteh Ogum has stated that Asante Kotoko knows that he will respect his contract despite interests from several clubs.

The 44-year-old added that he was really happy during his time as Kotoko's coach and emphasized that he will honour the agreement and finish his contracted tenure with the club because he understands the business aspect of football.

Coach Narteh Ogum led the Porcupine Warriors to win their 24th Ghana Premier League title with three matches left to play.

"I have a two-year contract with Kotoko and I will respect it. Although some teams outside Ghana have requested for my services, I am for Kotoko and I love serving them," he told ATL FM.

"I now know and understand my players and vice versa. So I want most of them to stay at Kotoko. [The team] going to Africa although I understand the business aspect of football."

Asante Kotoko will represent Ghana at next season's CAF Champions League.

