I have always been against hiring foreign coaches for Black Stars – Lawrence Tetteh

Lawrence Tetteh, Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach

We should motivate our local coaches

We need to stop depending on foreign coaches



Sacking the coach was expected



Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has expressed that he has always been against the country going in for foreign coaches.



Speaking to Kafui Dey on the GTV Breakfast show, he said, “I have always been against this notion of Ghana taking a foreign coach”.



According to the Preacher, the decision to go in for foreign coaches is flawed when the country consistently preaches on patronizing made-in Ghana goods.

“I mean, we talk about made in Ghana goods and made in Ghana materials and we still want to depend on foreign coaches, I think it’s about time we get someone within ourselves to handle our guys”, he added.



He also mentioned that the treatment meted out to local coaches accounts for the poor performance of the players, saying the coaches lack motivation and support from the country.



“We don’t encourage Ghanaian coaches, I’ve always felt like, when we take the Ghanaian coaches, we don’t treat them well at all and that is why they seem to underperform”.



Reacting to the sacking of the Black Stars coach, he said the decision was expected and needed because that was the punishment given to local coaches who do not perform well.



“I think it was expected and the right thing to have been done, when our own people don’t perform, we don’t keep them so when a foreign national doesn’t perform, we don’t have to keep them there”, he said.

Background



The Black Stars were booted out of the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon after they lost their final match to Comoros at the group stages last week.



The Ghana Football Association has however decided to part ways with the Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac after the country's poor performance at the AFCON.