I have always wanted to play for Spain - Nico Williams

Ghanaian-born Spanish forward, Nico Williams

Ghanaian-born Spanish forward, Nico Williams, has stated that his priority was always to play for Spain.

He said his desire was to be with the Spanish national team and is grateful to Luis Enrique for bestowing such an honour on him.



Nico asserted that he is looking forward to making good use of the opportunity and proving his worth.



"I have always been clear that I wanted to be here, and I am very happy that Luis Enrique has given me this opportunity.



"I hope to take advantage of it. As everyone knows, I want to be with the Spanish team and be better, show that I'm worth being here," Nico Williams shared.

Nico Williams, the younger brother of Black Stars striker Inaki Williams, was one of three debutantes named in Enrique's squad for the international break.



He made his debut in Spain's defeat against Switzerland before assisting the winning goal in his second game against Portugal to qualify Spain for the UEFA Nations League semi-finals.



EE/KPE