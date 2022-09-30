0
Menu
Sports

I have always wanted to play for Spain - Nico Williams

Nico Willi 98765 Ghanaian-born Spanish forward, Nico Williams

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian-born Spanish forward, Nico Williams, has stated that his priority was always to play for Spain.

He said his desire was to be with the Spanish national team and is grateful to Luis Enrique for bestowing such an honour on him.

Nico asserted that he is looking forward to making good use of the opportunity and proving his worth.

"I have always been clear that I wanted to be here, and I am very happy that Luis Enrique has given me this opportunity.

"I hope to take advantage of it. As everyone knows, I want to be with the Spanish team and be better, show that I'm worth being here," Nico Williams shared.

Nico Williams, the younger brother of Black Stars striker Inaki Williams, was one of three debutantes named in Enrique's squad for the international break.

He made his debut in Spain's defeat against Switzerland before assisting the winning goal in his second game against Portugal to qualify Spain for the UEFA Nations League semi-finals.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours