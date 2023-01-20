0
Menu
Sports

I have always wished to play for Kotoko – Rashid Nortey after joining club

Asante Kotoko Complete The Signing Of Rashid Nortey Midfielder Rashid Nortey

Fri, 20 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Midfielder Rashid Nortey says he has always wished to play for Asante Kotoko after completing a move to the club.

Nortey has signed two and half year deal with Porcupine Warriors to help them defend their Ghana Premier League title and win the MTN FA Cup this season.

“I’m very happy because Kotoko have been a club I have wished to play as a player for sometime” he told Original FM.

Nortey ended his six-year association with Medeama on Tuesday.

He joined the Mauve and Yellow in 2017, clocking over 100 appearances in an outstanding spell in Tarkwa.

Both parties have agreed to go separate ways following the expiration of the midfielder's contract.

He joined for an initial three-year deal in 2017 and renewed by a further three years in 2020.

Nortey was voted Medeama Player of the Season in 2021.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker
Related Articles: