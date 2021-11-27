I have an unfinished business with Asante Kotoko – Isaac Amoako

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Isaac Amoako

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Isaac Amoako has said that he has unfinished business with the club and has vowed to return in the capacity as a coach to lead the club.

The 38-year-old had an 11-year stint with the Porcupine Warriors and won several laurels for the club.



The former goalkeeper during his playing days featured for Kotoko, Ashantigold, BA United and Dreams FC before calling it a quit.



Isaac Amoako currently works for lower-tier side Nsoatreman FC and he is also the goalkeepers' trainer for the Ghana national U-15 team.

In an interview with Sylvester Ntim of Aben FM in Koforidua, the former shot stopper expressed worry about his inability to help the two-time African Champions win an African title but said he will return in the capacity as a coach to win Africa.



“During my spell with Kotoko I won 4 leagues titles, 6 FA Cups and others but what hurts me is my inability to help the club win the Champions League. most is not winning Africa.



“Our best in the Champions League was money zone but I hope I can win Africa with Kotoko since am still into football. I will go back to the club in the capacity as a coach and achieve that dream,” he said.