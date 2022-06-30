I have been sacked by my wife - 'Unpaid' Legon Cities striker

Legon Cities striker, Hans Kwofie

Legon Cities striker, Hans Kwofie, has revealed that his wife has kicked him out of their home for being a burden.



According to the former Ashantigold forward, he has been without pay for 7 months, as well as unpaid signing-on fees.



The striker told Angel FM that his wife dislikes him because he is broke and relies on his wife and a few friends for a living.

“The season has ended but I cannot go home because my wife has sacked me from the house. She says I should not come home because I’ll end up depending on her and eating from her shop.



"I’ve not been paid for seven months at Legon Cities. They haven’t paid my signing-on fees either, so I depend on my friends. When I call them, they keep tossing me. Life has become difficult for me," he added.



Hans Kwofie joined Legon Cities in February 2021 for an undisclosed fee. As a result, he spent the second round of 2020/2021 season with the Royals.



In his first full season, he was the club's leading scorer with seven goals and two assists as Legon Cities finished ninth on the table.



