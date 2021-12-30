'I have been working hard for this moment' – Baba Yahaya speaks on winning goal against Kotoko

Yahaya (left) scored the lone goal in victory against Kotoko

King Faisal hero Baba Yahaya has paid tribute to head coach Nurudeen Amadu after scoring the winning goal for the team against Asante Kotoko on Wednesday afternoon.

The winger today was played as the main striker for the Inshallah side and netted the only goal of the game to ensure the team progressed to the Round 32 stage of this season’s MTN FA Cup competition.



Speaking in a post-match interview, Baba Yahaya stressed that he has been working hard for this moment.



“I will first thank God and then thank my coach who has so much faith in me. He told me throughout the training session that I can play in the middle and not only in the wide.

“I always work hard in training and waiting for the opportunity to come so that I will showcase what I will do,” the King Faisal attacker said.



As a result of the defeat, Asante Kotoko have been eliminated from this season’s MTN FA Cup competition.