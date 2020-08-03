Sports News

I have fought a good fight, God has the final say – Palmer ahead of CAS ruling

Palmer is seeking a nullification of last year's GFA elections

On Tuesday, August 4, the Court of Arbitration for Sports will deliver its verdict on Osei Kwaku Palmer’s case against the Ghana Football Association.

Palmer is seeking ‘justice’ after being ‘unfairly’ barred from contesting last year’s GFA elections.



The verdict was scheduled for July 17, 2020, but was postponed by the sports adjudication body.



Ahead of tomorrow’s judgement that could nullify the elections which brought Kurt Okraku into office, Palmer has posted a cryptic message on Twitter.



The Tema Youth chief who remains confident of a favourable ruling, in the tweet suggested that he has done everything humanly possible and will leave the rest to God.



Palmer, a devout Christian posted a quotation from the Bible.

"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith" 2 Timothy 4:7 KJV”, he tweeted.



Among the reliefs Palmer is seeking is the declaration of last October’s elections as null and void.



Kurt Okraku will continue as GFA President should Palmer’s main request be turned down by CAS.





#04/08/20 #GodHasTheFinalSay — Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer (@oseipalmerP4P) August 3, 2020

