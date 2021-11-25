I have gained weight, but will be active in January – Asamoah Gyan

Legendary Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan has set his sights on returning to active football in January 2022 after being released by Legon Cities.

Gyan wasn’t registered by the Ghana Premier League club for this season with his reported four-year contract worth $1million terminated after just one season.



The record Ghana top scorer with 51 goals couldn’t make an impact at Legon Cities owing to injuries. He scored no goal in six games.



Gyan hasn’t been active since August when the 2020/21 season concluded but has vowed to stage a comeback early next year.



“I’m currently in the house, planning to make a return to active football. I’m concentrating on my body because I have gained weight. I’m working on my body to be able to return in January.” Gyan told Asempa FM.

Gyan recently celebrated his 36th birthday.



The former Sunderland and Stade Rennes hold the record for the most goals scored by an African in the history of the World Cup.



He is also the first player to score in nine consecutive tournaments. Portuguese icon Ronaldo is the second after equaling the record in the summer during Euros.



