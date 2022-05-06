0
I have learnt a lot at AS Monaco this season, says Dutch-Ghanaian striker Myron Boadu

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Dutch striker of Ghanaian descent, Myron Boadu has shared that his maiden season with the new club AS Monaco has been a learning curve for him.

The talented forward joined the French Ligue 1 outfit in 2021 after leaving Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar.

Speaking to Get French Football News in an interview, Myron Boadu has admitted that it has been a tough time for him in France.

However, he insists that he has learned and is now in a good position. He is looking forward to scoring goals to help AS Monaco.

“I think this season has taught me a lot. With the right people around me who give me confidence, I find myself again. Now I want to continue scoring goals,” Myron Boadu shared.

He continued, “It is a dream for me to go to the World Cup, but first I want to continue here with what I am doing now. The Dutch national team is still far away for me, but anything is possible."

This season, Myron Boadu has scored six goals in all competitions for AS Monaco. He looks forward to getting more before the climax of the campaign.

