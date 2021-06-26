I have long admired FC Cartagena — Richard Boateng

Ghana international Richard Boateng

Newly-signed FC Cartagena midfielder Richard Boateng has said that he has admired the club for a very long time.

Boateng has joined Cartagena for the 2021/22 season becoming the club's first signing of the summer.



The 28-year-old moved to the Estadio Cartagonova as a free agent after the expiration of his contract with AD Alcorcon last season.



"I like FC Cartagena since I played here in Segunda B,” Boateng said during his presentation.



“Whenever I have played here I have felt very good and from the outside, it looks like a very familiar club that has many things that I like,” he said.

Regarding his position on the field, “I think that a footballer does not have to set a limit. There may be situations in which the coach asks you to play as a central or winger, and you have to do it for the good of the team. I could tell you that I like to play eight or ten.”



Boateng has featured for the likes of Real Oviedo, Granada, UD Melilla and Cardiz.



He is the younger brother of former Fulham and Getafe midfielder Derek Boateng.